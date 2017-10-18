Broncos bounced from district tournament

POCATELLO - The way that the Blackfoot Broncos had been playing of late, you had to figure that they had a slugger's chance in the 4A district tournament that got underway on Tuesday night. Sometimes things just don't go the way that you wish they would and the Lady Broncos fell to top seeded Century in three sets and then fell to the number two seed in the very next match in another straight set loss to bring a promising season to a close.

The Broncos had shown improvement with each contest. They were playing together and playing well. Just last week, the team took care of business in a very workmanlike fashion, even though the match took five sets.

The team had improved their service game and were hustling and playing the game with a passion that often only comes to teams with a lot more experience than the Broncos have on their roster.

The Broncos are saying goodbye to a pair of seniors whose leadership will be missed, but the core of Maycie McBride, Ally Cannon, Josie Anderson and Olivia Arave, all of whom are juniors, remains and they will have two years of varsity experience behind them when the nets go up in the gymnasium next fall.

