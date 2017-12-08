Broncos break through with win over Rigby

RIGBY - To say that Blackfoot had struggled through its first couple of games might have been an understatement. You could see that there was talent there and there was desire, it was just the little things. Things like finishing a drive or boxing out on a rebound or getting out to the perimeter to cover a wide open three point shot. With two time state champion coach Cody Shelley at the helm, you knew that he would get those things fixed and that it probably shouldn't take a long time to get them corrected.

Thursday night was the night. The Broncos came out of the locker room and although they didn't get the lead early on in the game, you could see that the team was much more focused on the task at hand. In the end, it took four quarters of regulation play and one period of overtime to get the job done, but it was the Broncos who would prevail in this contest between two teams that were looking for their first win of the year. The final score on the Trojans home floor was 65-63 in favor of the Broncos.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.