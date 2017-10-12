Broncos claim district soccer title

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos have been perfect all season long. They ran through the regular season with a record of 14-0, dispatching each and every opponent, whether they were a 4A or 5A classification school. It didn't seem to matter, the Broncos were just a better team and I emphasize the word team. The members of the team played without any jealousy or animosity or worry about playing time and who scored the goals. They worked in unison and took their turns in the spotlight as everyone got their chances.

The Broncos dispatched of the Preston Indians on Monday to move into the finals against old arch-rival Century, who took care of the second seeded Idaho Falls Tigers. The two teams know each other well as they have faced off a number of times and each game has come down to the little things to determine the winner. The two teams began play at 4 p.m. and after 80 minutes of regulation play, the teams were tied at 3 goals each. Two 10 minutes overtime periods would ensue and the teams remained deadlocked at 3, requiring the teams to face off with alternating penalty kicks to determine the winner and the top seed from this district to the state tournament.

The Broncos would score on their first four shots and when Century missed their second kick of four, the game went to Blackfoot 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.