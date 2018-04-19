Broncos come up short against Pocatello

It is often said that good pitching stops good hitting and of course the opposite is equally true, good hitting can stop good pitching. In the case of the Wednesday game between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Pocatello Indians, it was a case of good Pocatello pitching and a lack of hitting from the Blackfoot Broncos.

With only three hits for the Broncos as they headed to the seventh inning, the Pocatello pitching staff was ready to take the credit for the 7-2 lead that the Indians had built up. Even though the Broncos would get another pair of hits in their half of the seventh, there was not much that anyone could say about the game which ended in Pocatello's favor at 7-2.

