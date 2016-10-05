Broncos, Diamondbacks tie at 3

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - On a cold, blustery and wet Tuesday evening, the Blackfoot Broncos honored their nine seniors and welcomed arch rival Century to the home pitch with an undefeated season and the number one seed for the upcoming district tournament on the line.

After eighty minutes of the most scintillating soccer one could ask for the two teams heard the whistle go off and looked at the scoreboard only to the two teams tied at 3. There was no extra time to play and no penalty kicks to endure, the game was a draw.

"The Blackfoot boys played with great character tonight," Coach Liam Pope said. "We could have rolled over and let them scratch our belly like a little puppy, like we did last year, but we didn't, we got up off the grass and fought and fought and fought hard, and even though the game ended in a 3 all tie, Blackfoot was the better team tonight and Century left town knowing it."

Blackfoot entered the game with a 12-0 record and while the undefeated record remained intact, many of the players felt that they had lost something they had in their hands.

"We had a couple of chances late in the game, but the shots either went wide, were caught by their goalie or went over the net," Michael Fortney said. "We had our chances and missed, but we never gave up and we shut them down cold the last thirty minutes of play."

