Broncos down Hillcrest in soccer

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos entered Monday's game with Hillcrest with a record of 10-0 and Hillcrest entered with a record of 8-0-3. Two unbeaten teams on the Broncos home pitch and something was going to have to give. Both teams could not leave the field of play with a victory.

In the end, the Broncos defense proved to be the key as they held the Knights scoreless for nearly 79 minutes of the 80 minute contest on the way to a 3-1 win and an 11-0 record.

