Broncos down Preston 5-1

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

PRESTON - The Blackfoot Broncos soccer team made a quick rebound from a Senior Night tie against their arch rival Century with a trip to Preston for a make up game. The Broncos used a hat trick from leading scorer Coque Velasquez to take the game 5-1 over the Indians.

"We really didn't want to make this trip, Coach Liam Pope said. "But we embellished the role and used the contest to erase any memories of the Tuesday night tie and we got ourselves mentally right for our opening game in district play on Tuesday."

Pope was able to rest a number of players that will be key individuals come Tuesday and to tweak a few things with his players and still was able to get some rest for tired legs and minds.

Read the entire story in Thursday's edition of the Morning News.