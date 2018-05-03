Broncos drop game to Skyline on senior night

The Blackfoot Lady Broncos gathered on Wednesday to bid adieu to four seniors who had given countless hours of practice and learning about the game of softball, not to mention the travel and game times all over the Snake River Plain. Fans, friends, coaches and team mates all gathered around Riley Moore, Kelsie Monson, Taya Sensenbach and Tierra Menafee as they got ready to play their final regular season home game.

The opponent that lined up against the Broncos were the Skyling Grizzlies, a longtime rival that just seems to always the best of the Broncos, whether the game is in Blackfoot or in Idaho Falls. Wednesday afternoon would be no different as far as the outcome would be. Despite leading the game 3-2 as late through the fifth inning, and tied at 3 all at the end of the sixth, the Grizzlies scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the contest by a final score of 6-3.

