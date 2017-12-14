Broncos drop heartbreaker to Highland

POCATELLO - The road is never an easy place to play. It is even tougher when the opponent is taller and for the most part quicker than you are. This is what the Blackfoot Broncos ran into when they travelled to Pocatello to tackle the 5A Highland Rams on Wednesday night. A taller, more physical and quicker opponent, who went about their business as they built up a 19 point lead on the Broncos midway through the third quarter.

That is when the Broncos began cutting away at the lead as they closed the gap to 14 points, then 12 points then a three pointer went in that cut the lead to only 9 and the Broncos were right back into the game. They kept at the task, whittling a point here and a point there, until the margin was just two points at 64-62. The men in green would get no closer as the final buzzer sounded, ending the contest with the Rams holding that same two margin and the final score remained at 64-62.

