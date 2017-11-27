Broncos drop opener to Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS - The local weatherman did not forecast any rain for Saturday night, but rain on the parade of Blackfoot's opening night boys basketball game is just what the Hillcrest Knights did. First it was the the three point barrage that the Knights poured into the basket against the Broncos and then it was the defense that forced the Broncos into a poor shooting night and when the game ended, the Knights had an impressive 59-32 win over Blackfoot.

The Knights were able to take advantage of the Broncos from the first tip, as they canned six three pointer in the first half and their smothering defense kept the Broncos off the board early, and limited the number of shots that the Blackfoot quintet were even able to attempt. In building up a 29-13 half time lead, the Knights were able to rotate a number of players into and out of the lineup and all contributed in one way or another.

