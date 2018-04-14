Broncos drop Trojans in baseball

FRED DAVIS
Staff Writer
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Rigby, ID

Earlier this week, the Blackfoot Broncos took to the road to do battle in Idaho Falls against the Skyline Grizzlies. Despite having handled the Grizzlies 5-0 in their previous meeting, the Broncos came out timid and dropped a double header to the home standing Grizzlies.
Friday, the very same Broncos shook off that double dip loss and did everything you could have asked of a team. They struck early, they scored late, they hit the ball in situations you would want a good team to hit in and they played defense and got good pitching. They looked every bit the part of a contending ball club and easily handled the 5A Rigby Trojans by the final of 8-2.
