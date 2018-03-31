Broncos drop two at Buck's Bags

The Blackfoot Broncos, fresh from a win over Mountain Home on Thursday, found the going a bit tougher on Friday. They faced two of the better teams in the Buck's Bags Tournament in Corvallis, Oregon and the Boise Braves and suffered a pair of losses. They fell to Corvallis by a final of 9-0 in an afternoon contest, and then fought hard before falling to the undefeated Boise Braves by a final of 5-2.

