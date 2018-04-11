Broncos drop two to Skyline Grizzlies

In what can only be described as a timid beginning, the Blackfoot Broncos dropped the first game of a double header to the Skyline Grizzlies by the score of 5-1. The Broncos would then storm from behind in the second game, spotting the Grizzlies a 4-1 lead, took control back two innings later, and then went extra innings before succumbing by a final score of 6-5 in the night cap.

