Broncos edge Hillcrest in the Dungeon

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos made the wintry trek to Idaho Falls to the Hillcrest Dungeon to take on the undefeated Knights and came away with a hard fought 48-46 victory. The Broncos took the lead early in the contest, worked it to an eleven point lead midway through the third period and then held off a late charge from the Knights to secure the win.

"Our kids worked really hard on defense in the first half which allowed us to open up a lead, then we fought hard to preserve it tonight," Coach Cody Shelley said. "We played defense with great confidence tonight and it showed in the final result."

The Broncos came out with a very patient offense and worked the ball around the perimeter repeatedly, looking for the open shot and were able to cash in when the opportunity presented itself. The Broncos stayed close to the hot shooting Knights and at the end of the first period, Hillcrest held a three point advantage at 10-7.

