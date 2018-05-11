Broncos eliminated from district tournament

The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot battled back through the elimination bracket to gain a rematch against Preston, who had dumped the Broncos on opening day of the district 5-6 4A Softball tournament. The Broncos gained a measure of revenge with an 11-6 win, setting up a chance at earning a berth in the upcoming state tournament. The Idaho Falls Tigers were having none of that train of thought as they took it to the Broncos from the first pitch, sending the Broncos packing with unfulfilled dreams on the wrong end of a 14-0 score. The Broncos season ended on that sour note, while Idaho Falls will be playing in the state tournament in Blackfoot next week.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.