Broncos fall in consolation finals at state

CALDWELL - The Blackfoot Broncos soccer team was riding on a high as they went to the other side of the state for the 4A State Soccer Tournament. They had taken on all challengers and had vanquished them all and sported a perfect 16-0 record. They were at the top of the state's power rankings and had a team that had eluded injuries for the most part all season long and had a talented lineup that may have even rivaled the lineup of a year ago.

The strength of the team was right down the middle of the field as they had two of the best defenders in the state in Arturo Ruiz and Jose Martinez. They had Coque Velasquez and Daniel Martinez in the middle of the front line offensively and they had two outstanding players in Javier Talavera and Junior Labra and Sam Reyna on the middle line. The Broncos were stacked up the middle for sure.

They always say that strength up the middle is what builds championship teams and the Broncos had it.

The Broncos played very well in their opener and lost by a final of 3-2 and then didn't play so well in a 2-1 win in the consolation game, but did it with one defender out due to injury and another severely hampered by an injury. That sent them to the consolation finals against an old foe in Idaho Falls, who they had already beaten twice during the regular season. You know what they say about beating a team three times in a single year and that prophecy would come true as the Tigers handed the Broncos their second win in three games at the state tournament by a final of 2-1. They just didn't catch a break in the three days in Caldwell and it cost them against Idaho Falls.

