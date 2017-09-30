Broncos fall to Idaho Falls

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos invited the Idaho Falls Tigers to town for a good old fashioned game of tackle football on Friday night and it was a conference game that the Broncos had a chance to win on paper. The Broncos needed to open up the offense a little bit, using more of the playbook than they had been in recent weeks and at the start, it seemed that might be the answer. The passes into the flat were working and the mixture of the running game had the Broncos in Tiger territory early in the first quarter.

When Idaho Falls punched in a touchdown midway through the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead, it was the start of a bad sequence for the Broncos that led to a 22-0 lead for the Tigers and ultimately a 43-7 loss.

