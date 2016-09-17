Broncos fall to Madison in football

By FRED DAVIS

REXBURG - It could have been any number of things. Madison's homecoming game and pageantry. Four turnovers in the first half of play. Being caught off guard by a Madison team that is better than advertised. Pick one and go with it. The result was a dominating performance by Madison that overshadowed anything that the Blackfoot Broncos did right in a 56-0 win.

The start of the game was fine as both teams moved the ball and felt each other out.

The Broncos had the ball first, moving south to north at the Bobcat's stadium and showed that they were ready to play and picked up a couple of first downs.

When it was the Bobcats turn, it was much the same, a good pass for a first down, a run for ten or twelve yards and eventually the Madison eleven would stall and punt. That is when the wheels may have started to fall off the wagon for the Broncos. With the ball on their own 21 yard line, the Broncos made the first of their four first half turnovers, a fumble, which put the Bobcats on the doorstep of the end zone.

A pair of passes and a run put the ball on the three yard line for the Bobcats and running back Blake Moseley punched it in for the game's first score. With the point after kick good, the Bobcats led 7-0 and that was how the first quarter would end.

