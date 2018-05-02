Broncos get two wins on senior night

With the Blackfoot Broncos needing a couple of wins to secure the third seed in the upcoming district tournament, they faced the Preston Indians in a suspended game and the final game of the regular season in conference play. Leading 11-1 in the suspended game, in the fifth inning, the Broncos took little time in securing that victory by scoring a quick run in the top of the fifth to claim the victory by a final of 12-1.

The second game was more of the same, as the Broncos would score early and often in securing an 11-1 win and earn the sweep of the games against Preston.

