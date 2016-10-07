Broncos lose homecoming 39-20 to Skyline

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot had no idea when they scheduled Homecoming that the team that came to town would be the favorite to be the top seed from the eastern side of Idaho, unless, of course they were counting on that honor being bestowed upon the Broncos. The team scheduled was Skyline, who recently dropped to the 4A rankings and came to town with a perfect 6-0 record, and was perfect in conference play as well, boasting a 3-0 record.

The game began rather inauspiciously as the Broncos took the opening kick off, but could not muster a single first down and punted to the Grizzlies.

It took the Grizzlies exactly one minute and seven seconds to hit the end zone for the first time on the night, as David Ames III scampered in from 36 yards away. The total drive was 80 yards and as accomplished in only 4 plays.

The Broncos would once again go three and out and the Grizzlies wasted no time getting back on the board, as quarterback Bridger Taylor found a wide open Caleb Mayes for the score and after the kick failed, the Grizzlies led 13-0.

The Broncos, while not being able to mount much of an offensive threat, did stiffen on defense, forcing the Grizzlies to turn the ball over on downs during their next series, and then with only 1:21 left in the opening period, blocked a field goal attempt to keep the score at 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

