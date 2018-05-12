Broncos lose title game to Idaho Falls

The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team, fresh from winning a series over Skyline, which earned them a berth at the 4A State Baseball Championships, set about capturing the district title to go with their state baseball berth. The top seeded Idaho Falls Tigers waited for the Broncos, with their stacked lineup and vaunted pitching staff on their home at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls for a 4 p.m. matchup on Friday.

The Broncos would send out Cayden Cornell, pitching on only two days rest. Cornell would give it a good old fashioned effort, but the short rest and having already pitched a pair of complete games in the tournament took its toll on the slender right hander.

The Tigers scored in all four innings they came to the plate on their way to a 10-0 mercy rule win over the Broncos who went down fighting. The Tigers thus earned the district title and also the top seed from this district in the upcoming state tournament which will be played at Melaleuca Field beginning on Thursday. The Broncos will get the second seed from District 6.

