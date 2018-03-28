Broncos shut out Skyline 5-0

The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team, away from the diamond for nearly a week because of inclement weather, returned to the field on Tuesday afternoon to face a conference foe in Skyline and did everything right.

They played an error free game, got a great pitching performance from their ace in Payson Mills and got the timely hits and crucial at bats that would propel them to a 5-0 shut-out on the day.

