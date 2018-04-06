Broncos sweep double header from Century

The Blackfoot Broncos used some outstanding pitching and timely hitting to complete a three game sweep of the Century Diamondbacks on Thursday in Blackfoot. Both Emerson Stucki and Cayden Cornell threw complete games for the Broncos, who got some stellar defense behind those starters and were able to manufacture enough runs to get the double header wins, following a 12-5 victory on Wednesday.

Thursday's scores were 4-2 in favor of the Broncos in game one, while the home standing Broncos were able to shut out the Diamondbacks 3-0 in the night cap.

