Broncos sweep double header from Preston

It has taken the better part of the season to date, but the bats of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team have finally come to life. In the process, the Broncos were able to sweep a double header from the visiting Indians. In the first game, the Broncos used the long ball and a walk off double from Tiara Menefee to get the job done in an 18-17 slugfest.

The second game was a bit more traditional, but he Broncos bats were at work once again as they piled up another 17 runs as the beat the Indians 17-7 in a five inning, 'mercy rule' win.

