Broncos sweep Jerome in Legion Play

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos invited Jerome to town for an American Legion double header and came away with a pair of wins, 8-3 and 11-1. Both wins came at the hands of excellent pitching from two of the leaders of the Broncos pitching staff, Payson Mills and Rhys Pope.

Mills took the ball from Head Coach Liam Pope for the first game and responded with a complete game performance, scattering seven hits and only giving one earned run. Mills struck out seven in the game and did not issue a walk in his seven innings of work.

