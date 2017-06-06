Broncos sweep Rigby in Legion baseball

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team opened the 2017 season with a double head sweep over the visiting Rigby Rockies on Monday by the finals of 3-2 and 9-5. The two games were won in drastically different styles as the opener featured tight defense and good pitching on both sides and the night cap showed the Broncos versatility at the plate and in the field and the depth that the Broncos have this season.

"We were very pleased with the two wins," Head Coach Liam Pope said. "We got off to a good start and this a great way to start the season."

Please read the entire article in Tuesday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.