Broncos take two from Preston in district tournament

Just a few days ago, the Blackfoot Broncos used a pair of ten run mercy rule wins over Preston to gain the third seed in the District 5-6 4A Baseball Tournament. On Friday, the same two teams met in Blackfoot in the first round of the Tournament in what was scheduled to be a best of three series. That series lasted all of one day and 12 innings of play as the Broncos used the mercy rule once again to beat the Indians 14-0, and then used a strong, nine strikeout performance from Cayden Cornell to send the Indians home for the season by a final of 10-1.

