Broncos tennis headed to state

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - By all indications, the Blackfoot Broncos tennis team will be slipping into Boise with very little fanfare. Let it be known, however, this is a strong contingent of players who have a chance to return to Blackfoot with a state trophy.

Fresh from a district title win, this team has quality in all of their players and they will all be considered medal contenders once play begins.

With a pair of doubles teams entered in both the boys doubles event and the mixed doubles event and a singles player who is at the top of his game, this group of nine players have played their way to the state tournament. Nothing was handed to them, they earned their way in.

PLease read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.