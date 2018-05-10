Broncos win and advance to state tournament

The Blackfoot Broncos and the Skyline Grizzlies have been at each other's throats all season long. The two evenly matched teams have taken turns beating each other. First one gets the upper hand, then the other one seems to take charge.

The three game series in the district tournament was no different for these two team. On Tuesday, the Broncos took the first game when they rallied from a 4 run deficit to take an 11-4 win. The second game of the series, also held on Tuesday, saw the Broncos waste a solid pitching performance as they fell to the Grizzlies 4-1.

Wednesday was no different as first Skyline would score, then score again and eventually held a 6-2 lead as the teams went to the sixth inning. The Broncos did their part to help the Grizzlies by not playing their best defense during that spell, but they got their bats out and began the comeback. They scored five runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, then handed the ball over to their best relief pitcher of late, Kysan VanOrden and he did the rest.

VanOrden got the save in the game with his clean seventh inning as he backed up a strong performance from starter Emerson Stucki. Final score for the game was 7-6 Blackfoot and the win earned the Broncos a trip to the state tournament next week in the Treasure Valley.

