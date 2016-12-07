Broncos win first game of year

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos used some home cooking and balanced attack to upend the Rigby Trojans to gain their first win of the season and even their record at 1-1.

The Broncos were much more comfortable both on the offensive end and defensively to down the visitors by a final score of 50-37.

The game was a defensive struggle for most of the contest before the Broncos were able to pull away late in the contest to prevail by the thirteen point final margin. The Broncos had dropped their season opener against 5A Bonneville a week ago, but rebounded against Rigby, who is also competing in the 5A classification.

Blackfoot will take on their third straight 5A opponent on Thursday, when they travel to Hillcrest for a 7:30 tip off. Hillcrest is expected to be highly ranked in the first media poll of the year to be released this week as they are 3-0 on the early campaign.

The Broncos have a very difficult early season schedule in which they will have ten games against 5A competition before entering conference play in January.

This ambitious schedule will have the Broncos battle toughened and primed for a strong spring run in an effort to return to the state tournament in March.

The next home game for the Broncos will be on Dec. 14, when the always tough Highland Rams come to call for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

