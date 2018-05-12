Broncos win four titles in District Track

The Blackfoot High School Track and Field team collected four gold medals during the District 5-6 Track and Field Championships held at the newly refurbished Highland High School Track and were most impressive in doing so. While the girls did not win a title during the meet, both teams qualified a host of athletes who will be performing at Dona Ana Field on the campus of Boise State University on Friday and Saturday, May 18-19.

The four titlists were led by two time state champion Derek Thomas, who won his trademark event, the 800 Meters Run in fine fashion, unleashing his patented late kick to overcome all other runners and leave them in his dust. The top ranked 800 meter runner in the state in the 4A classification, Thomas has been all but unbeatable during his three year run at the distance when competing against his own classification. Not only did Thomas win the 800 meter event, he anchored the Sprint Medley Relay Team to a title as well. Teamed with Sean Clark, Brandon Brower and Bracken Morse, Thomas ran the anchor leg of 800 meters as the team powered through the stretch to down field in a time of 3:37.62.

