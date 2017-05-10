Broncos win nightcap to gain split with Idaho Falls.
By:
FRED DAVIS
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
By FRED DAVIS
sports@am-news.com
IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Bronco baseball team split a pair of games with the Idaho Falls Tigers to remain alive for a berth at the State Tournament next week. The Broncos fell to the Tigers in the first game 10-0 in six innings, before rebounding for a 10-7 ten inning affair in the night cap.
"Just an incredible comeback by the boys tonight," Head Coach Liam Pope said. "These kids have more heart than you could ever describe. Just an incredible effort today by everyone on the team."
Please read the entire article in Wednesday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.
Category: