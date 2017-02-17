Brookdale residents give baby blankets to BMH

Just in time for National Acts of Kindness Week, residents of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Pocatello, presented fleece baby blankets they had made to Bingham Memorial Hospital on Friday. They also gave baby blankets to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello earlier in the morning.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, February 17, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

