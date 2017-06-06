Bryon Russell to host basketball clinic in Blackfoot

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Former Utah Jazz All-Star forward Bryon Russell will be in Blackfoot on Tuesday, June 13 to conduct a one hour clinic for the youth of the area. As part of the ongoing relationship with the Junior Jazz basketball program, Russell has agreed to the clinic and will be at the school from 10-11 Tuesday morning.

