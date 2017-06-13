Bryon Russell hosts Jr Jazz Basketball Camp

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Nearly 100 kids showed up for the Jr Jazz Basketball Clinic with former Jazz player Bryon Russell on Tuesday. The clinic is part of a thank you tour put on by the Jr Jazz program that helps to indoctrinate kids into the game of basketball and from all indications, the local youth players were thrilled to have an NBA player visit Blackfoot.

"I think that it is great that players like Russell take time out to give back to the kids," Blackfoot High Head Coach Cody Shelley said. "To see someone who has spent the number of years in the NBA that Russell has give something back to kids in a town he probably has never been to before should be cherished by everyone who attended today."

