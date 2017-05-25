Buddy Poppy Days declared in Blackfoot

On Thursday, Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis met with officers from the John L. Powers VFW Post 9443 to recognize Buddy Poppy Days in Blackfoot. The poppy represents the blood shed by American Service members and it reiterates the VFW commitment to not forget their fellow service members' sacrifices.

Poppy Days will be recognized in Blackfoot from Thursday, May 25, through Monday, May 29.

In Blackfoot, VFW members will be at Cal Ranch, Kesler's, Ridley's and Walmart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 27, to accept donations for poppies.

On Memorial Day, May 29, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. The American Legion present a 21-gun salute. A barbecue will be served at the American Legion at noon.

For the complete story, read the Friday, May 26, edition of the Morning News.