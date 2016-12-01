Building Artisan Bread

Nine ladies took part in an Artisan Bread Class on Thursday at the Bingham County Extension Office in Blackfoot.

Extension Educator Marnie Spencer introduced a variety of grains and taught easy recipes for breads.

"Rustic breads are known for contrasts, specifically soft insides with a crispy crust," Spencer said. "To achieve this result, place a broiler tray filled with 1 cup of water underneath the baking or pizza stone to create steam in the oven during the first five to 10 minutes."

Steam allows the yeast to work a little longer in the dough and this, combined with a hot baking surface, produces an extra push of volume. In addition, steam coagulating the starch on the surface of the dough gives the crust its characteristic brown color.

Two more artisan bread classes are offered for adults at the University of Idaho Bingham County Extension Office, 412 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. Classes are offered at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec., and at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The cost is $5. Pre-register and pay at the office to reserve your seat. Space is limited.

Questions? Call (208) 785-8060.