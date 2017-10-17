Bullying charges to be handled within juvenile justice system

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson announced on Tuesday that three juveniles involved in committing acts of bullying and battery against another juvenile at Snake River High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, will be handled within the Bingham County Juvenile Justice System and Bingham County Juvenile Probation Services.

