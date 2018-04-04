Burkeshire Daycare Expanding

Burkeshire Daycare in downtown in Blackfoot is the largest daycare in the area hosting 85 children everyday. Their current facility at the corner of Ash and Sexton is 5400 square feet but despite all that room, they are expanding.

They are currently renovating the building at the corner of Ash and Judicial, one block from their current address. They aren't moving from one location to the other — they are adding the new building to their business.

"We currently have both the pre-school kids and the older kids all in one building," explained Ruth Burke, the managing partner of the daycare. "It can be hard on the older kids, so we wanted to give them their own space."

The new building has seen several different businesses over the years. It has housed a feed store, a video store and several previous daycare centers. Burkeshire staff and volunteers are working in their spare time, mostly on weekends, renovating and installing kid-oriented features and equipment.

"We just put this new floor down," Burke said, showing off the biggest room in what they have dubbed the "Jitterbugs" location. The floor is coated with an epoxy coating that contains fluorescent and glow-in-the-dark flakes. "We're going to put black lights in the fixtures so the floor will really glow."

The new building will have not only glowing floors, it will also have a game room, a fuss ball table, air hockey table, pool table, a toy train table, a climbing wall, an interior slide than goes through a wall, a video game room, fully-featured kitchen and several other themed rooms. It will be used by the pre-school kids in the morning and by older kids in the afternoon.

"We've been working really hard not to have it look institutional like a lot of facilities," said Burke. "We wanted it to look more like a home for the kids."

Burke is aiming to have the new building approved by the State and open by the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.