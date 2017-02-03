Butte County overwhelms Sho-Ban 80-51

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs had already been beaten on two occasions by the Butte County Lady Pirates, so they had nothing to lose by letting it all hang out so to speak and they opened the game firing on all cylinders and playing with no fear. They burst out of the gate and with Tahliyah Appenay hitting a pair of long threes and the fast break working to perfection to add a pair of layups, the Lady Chiefs opened the game with a 10-0 lead in the first 2:54 of the first quarter.

That was the good news. A quick time out called by Coach Carla Hansen of Butte County, righted the Lady Pirates ship and they went on a tear of their own fueled by full court pressure and the Lady Pirates closed the quarter on a 15-2 run of their own as they cruised to a win by the score of 80-51.

