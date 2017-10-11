Butterflies invade Blackfoot

The Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Wednesday night to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for a commercial butterfly house located at approximately 1462 W. 200 S.

The unit will be owned by Randy and Karen Reed, who submitted the application for the public's enjoyment and also because the owners would like to educate the public about the essential role of butterflies in the world.

The owners have approximately 32 by 120 feet of greenhouse space for the dwelling, and have parking space for approximately 20 to 30 vehicles. The space may serve as a home for approximately 400-500 different species of butterflies.

The Reeds also plan to build a gift shop on the premises.

