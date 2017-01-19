BYU Living Legends to perform at BPAC

The BYU Living Legends will kick off the 2017 concert series at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Susan Mann, BPAC Programming Director said, "This is a great family show. The BYU groups are always phenomenal."

This 45-member Living Legends’ show is a high-energy, family-friendly production that combines a dynamic repertoire of Native American choreography with the color and vitality of Polynesian and Latin American dance styles.

Celebrating the native cultural heritage of North and South America and the South Pacific, the Living Legends presents a vibrant spectacle of energy, music, costume, and dance. As they take the stage, talented performers of native descent capture the rhythms of Polynesia, portray the fascinating legends of Native American people, and dazzle the senses with the energy of Latin America.

Both the lavish costumes and the intricate choreography are authentic representations of the showcase cultures. Tickets are $10, $15, and $20 depending on the seating, and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or the Music and Families store in Blackfoot. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Call the BPAC at 208-317-5508 for discount information.