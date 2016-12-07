Caboose moves north of Idaho Potato Museum

Moving locations. The Union Pacific caboose that has graced the park at the south end of the Idaho Potato Museum has been moved to the north end of the building. Located at 130 NW Main St. in Blackfoot, the building was built in 1912 as the old Oregon Short Line Railroad Depot.

Executive Director Tish Dahman of the Idaho Potato Museum said, "It's been in the plans for about one-and-one-half years to move the caboose. It will become an outdoor washroom facility that will be accessible to visitors in the high season."

The caboose was moved to the north side of building because it is the least expensive way to hook up to the sewer system.

The caboose was lifted off its undercarriage and set on a flatbed. The undercarriage was set on a second flatbed; the rails on a third one.

A hole was dug about three weeks ago in which to place the caboose. After the caboose was moved, the process was reversed. It was rails down first, followed by the undercarriage and then topped by the caboose.

