Cade Ricks, Champion in our midst

When you are involved in track and field, you usually find yourself as a runner. If you are fast, they try and make you into a long jumper or triple jumper as well. If you are fast and can jump at all, there will also be attempts at the hurdles, either the 110 Meter or the 300 Meter hurdles, depending on your tolerance for the distances.

With Blackfoot High School student Cade Ricks, it was a case of wanting to run, that is until he saw the Pole Vault pit.

He immediately fell in love with that aspect of track and field and he set about learning the ins and outs of becoming a pole vaulter.

That all took place when he was in the eighth grade and he has progressed a great deal since those early days.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Morning News.