Cake decorators in training

As part of the Bingham County 4-H Winter Day Camps, nine young ladies took in a class on cake decorating Wednesday.

Asked what they learned, Tally Lewis said, "I learned how to decorate cakes."

Emma Fitzgerlad said,"I've decorated cakes before; I decorate cakes at home."

Hannah Cox said, "I've decorated cakes with both my grandmas. It helped me get to know them better and spend time with them."

There have been 12 classes offered since the beginning of the school year. Eight to 10 students have participated in each class.

Extension Office Manager Krista Cernyar said, "We've had a lot of participation."

More classes will be offered again during spring break in 2017.

To participate in these 4-H classes, students must be 4-H member. The 4-H 2016-17 year started on Oct. 1, and will end on Sept. 30. Costs of enrollment cost less if the students are enrolled by Dec. 30.

—Cloverbud enrollment for ages 5-7 costs $7.

—Traditional enrollment for ages 8-18 is $7 by Dec. 30 and $11 after Dec. 31.

—To participate in Horse 4-H from ages 8-18, the cost is $13.50 by Dec. 20 or $17.50 after Dec. 31.

Payment for enrollment needs to be brought into the Extension Office at 412 West Pacific St. in Blackfoot. For more information, call (208) 785-8060 or visit the email site at bingham@uidaho.edu.