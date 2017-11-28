Candidates square off at final mayoral debate

The fourth and final mayoral debate forum was held Tuesday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

The debate was hosted by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

This was the second and final debate forum since Election Day results narrowed the number of mayoral candidates down to two: incumbent Mayor Paul Loomis and challenger Marc Carroll. Readers of this newspaper will recall that Loomis finished in first place on Election Day with 782 votes, or 39.76 percent. Carroll finished in second with 484 votes, or 24.61 percent.

The two candidates continued their discussion on the swimming pool, taxes, new businesses, and the overall infrastructure of the City.

Both candidates made their final appeal for votes at the debate.

"As soon as I became mayor, one of the first things I did was focus on transparency," Loomis said. "We are as transparent as possible. Even our negotiation meeting with the Fire Department was open to the public. I'm not backing away from any issue and I'm not hiding from them. What you see is what you get. I promise you, if you elect me, I will be open and transparent.

Carroll, a retired maintenance manager at the Idaho National Laboratory, a former banking executive and director of the City's transportation department, said, "any person elected mayor needs to make tough decisions. To me, transparency is like two people standing on opposite sides of a window. Both people need to see what is going on on both sides of the window."

For more information, read the Nov. 29 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.