Sunday at 6:45 p.m. Compassionate Friends will meet stat Hawker Funeral Home to light candles in memory of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who passed away to soon.

"The Holidays are stressful for parents who have lost a child," said Barb Parris. "The candle light service lets them know they aren't alone,"

Friends will meet inside the funeral home at 6:45 then move outdoors where they gather in a circle and light their candles at 7 p.m.

The Compassionate Friends candle light vigil is believed to be the largest mass candle lighting in the world. According to the Compassionate Friends website the candle lighting creates a virtual 24 hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone when it is lit at 7 p.m. in each zone.