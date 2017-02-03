Cannon retires from BMH boar of directors

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) board member Alice Cannon has retired after 11 years of service.

Cannon, a lifelong resident of Blackfoot, served as vice chairman for two years, chairman for two years, and, in her final year on the board, she served as chair.

According to a press release she was vital in helping to secure important resources and establish policies needed to build BMH into what it is today.

“I am grateful for Mrs. Cannon’s service, her outstanding leadership abilities, and how instrumental she was in devising effective strategies that have greatly contributed to the viability of BMH,” said Jeff Daniels, CEO of BMH.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Morning News.