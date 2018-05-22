Car dealer opens up in Blackfoot

He's still waiting for one last state inspection but that hasn't stopped Victor Gomez from opening his doors at Prestige Auto, his new business in downtown Blackfoot. Gomez is currently displaying part of his inventory of used cars that the corner of S. Broadway and W. Judicial Street.

"Officially, I can't sell yet from this location yet," said Gomez. "So I'm just displaying some of my cars for people to look at. Now if someone wants to buy one, we can go over to my (licensed and inspected) lots in Rose or Pocatello and do the paperwork there."

