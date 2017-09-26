Car flipped over in accident

About 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, a woman driving north on Hwy. 91, left the roadway and hit a garbage can at Truck 'n' Trim at 310 NW Main in Blackfoot.

She then drove up a guide wire. The car flipped onto its top.

The woman was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicle was involved in this accident.

"I think she may have had a medical program," Blackfoot Police Captain Scott Gay said.